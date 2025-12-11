Blondie’s ‘Call Me’ featured in 'Supergirl' teaser trailer

Blondie's iconic track "Call Me" is featured in the first teaser trailer for the new Supergirl film.

Milly Alcock stars as the titular Supergirl/Kara Zor-El in the second film in the new DC Universe. The trailer starts off by showing Kara's everyday world, as the Blondie track kicks in.

The movie follows what happens "when an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home," according to the trailer's official synopsis. "Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice."

Blondie shared a post about the trailer in an Instagram Story. They also shared artwork by artist Butcher Billy that imagines Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry as Supergirl, as well as a video of Alcock being asked what she's listening to. Her response? "Call Me" by Blondie.

Supergirl flies into theaters on June 26, 2026.

"Call Me," produced and composed by Giorgio Moroder, with lyrics by Harry, originally appeared in the 1980 Richard Gere film American Gigolo. After being released as a single, it went on to hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, spending six weeks in the top spot.

