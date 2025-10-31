Blondie’s Debbie Harry & Chris Stein discuss the band’s future

Chris Stein and Debbie Harry attend the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 NY Premiere After Party on April 3, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

Blondie is revisiting their past with Friday's reissue of their 1999 comeback album, No Exit. But in a new interview with NME they're looking at their future, and they sound unsure about what's to come.

Frontwoman Debbie Harry and guitarist Chris Stein are the only surviving founding members of the band, following Clem Burke's death in April. While they plan to release a new album in 2026, the future beyond that looks uncertain.

Harry previously said she wasn’t sure about returning to the stage as Blondie, and she stands by that statement.

“Well it was Chris, Clem and myself who were the only original members doing live shows,” she tells the outlet. “We just lost Clem, and Chris isn’t playing anymore … but maybe that could change.”

“Essentially, I don’t know. I’ve never liked it when there was just one original member performing and everybody else there is a stand-in,” she continues, although she says she’d “be tempted” to tour again if it was under a different name, “like ‘Blondie Presents.’”

“But, I just don’t feel comfortable marching out on stage without my original guys and calling it Blondie," she says. “It doesn’t make sense to me.”

As for new music, Blondie's new album, High Noon, is due out in 2026 and could be their last.

Stein says he doesn't know about making more records, explaining he’s been dealing with health issues, but adds, “[H]opefully at some point I’ll get back at it.”

Harry says her thoughts are the same as the ones she has about doing more shows, noting, “[M]aybe it would be ‘Blondie Presents’ or something like that. I haven’t really ironed it out yet.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.