Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Chris Stein executive producing doc about songwriter/producer Mike Chapman

Blondie's Debbie Harry and Chris Stein are set to executive produce a new documentary about producer/songwriter Mike Chapman, Deadline reports.

Simply The Best: The Mike Chapman Story will feature previously unseen photos and video footage from Chapman's career, with Harry and Stein also set to appear in the picture.

Chapman co-wrote the Tina Turner classic "The Best" and produced several Blondie albums, including Parallel Lines, Eat to the Beat, Autoamerican and The Hunter. He also worked with such artist as The Knack and Suzi Quatro, and co-wrote such hits as Toni Basil's "Mickey," Huey Lewis and the News' "Heart and Soul" and Pat Benatar's "Love is a Battlefield."

“After several years of putting this together I am looking forward to getting it out there,” Chapman said. “It’s a story of how music changed and shaped me as I fought my way through decades of ups and downs. The directors and producers share that vision, and I am thrilled to be working with them.”

As for Blondie, they have a handful of dates booked for this summer. They kick things off Friday in England. A complete list of dates can be found at blondie.net.

