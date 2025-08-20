Blondie’s new album, 'High Noon', coming in spring 2026

Blondie's Debbie Harry and Chris Stein pose at The V&A on October 18, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Blondie has been teasing a new album in the works since November, and it looks like we now have more information about the release.

A press release announcing a special edition of the 2023 Z2 Comics graphic novel Blondie: Against the Odds reveals the title and time frame for the album, noting the graphic novel is coming "ahead of the spring 2026 release of Blondie's new studio album HIGH NOON."

No other information on the album has been released.

Blondie founder Chris Stein first started teasing a new album in November, sharing a black-and-white photo of frontwoman Debbie Harry in the studio along with the caption, "New Blondie album next year." He later revealed they were working with producer John Congleton, who produced their last album, 2017's Pollinator.

In July, Stein also revealed in a post on X that the band's late drummer Clem Burke, who died in April, played on the album.

As for Blondie: Against All Odds, an LCSD edition will be released on Sept. 27 to coincide with Local Comic Shop Day. The new edition, available exclusively at comic book stores across the country, will feature a new dust jacket with art from rising comic book illustrator Montos. There will also be an oversized deluxe edition that comes in a slipcase, available at Z2comics.com.

“One of the things that brought us all together as a band was comics and comic art,” says Harry. “No matter how you slice it, Blondie has its roots deep into the genre.”

The graphic novel includes what’s described as “a surreal and phantasmagoric interpretation of the oral history of the band,” and features artists and writers offering up illustrations and stories interpreting 15 of Blondie’s songs.

