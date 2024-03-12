Blue Öyster Cult drops new 'Ghost Stories' track, “Don’t Come Running To Me”

Blue Öyster Cult has shared another preview of their upcoming album Ghost Stories, which is due out April 12. The band has released the second single from the album, "Don't Come Running To Me," along with a video for the track.

Ghost Stories features a collection of "lost gems" the band recorded between 1978 and 1983. There's also one track, "If I Fell," that was recorded in 2016 and a live cover of the MC5 classic "Kick Out the Jams," the only known recording of BOC's take on the song.

It appears as though Ghost Stories will be the last album from the band, as the announcement calls it "a fitting finale to the recording legacy of one of rock's most iconic fixtures from the past 50 years."

Ghost Stories is available for preorder now.

