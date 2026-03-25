Bob Dylan adds more tour dates to his 2026 tour

Speacial guest Bob Dylan performs in concert during Farm Aid at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on September 23, 2023 in Noblesville, Indiana. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Bob Dylan has extended his 2026 tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has added a slew of new West Coast dates to the trek, including several June stops in California in cities like Lincoln, Berkeley, Santa Barbara, Highland, Palm Desert and San Diego. He’s also added shows in Oregon and Arizona.

In addition to the West Coast dates, Dylan has added two shows in Vienna, Virginia, July 24 and 25, which are the final confirmed dates of the tour.

Tickets for all new shows go on sale Friday. More ticket information and a complete list of dates can be found at BobDylan.com.

Dylan kicked off the latest leg of his 2026 tour on March 21 in Omaha, Nebraska. His next show is Wednesday in Iowa City.

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