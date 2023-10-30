Bob Dylan adds New York’s Beacon Theatre to Rough and Rowdy Ways tour

Bob Dylan has added a New York City date to his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour. The rocker will now play the Beacon Theatre on November 16, one of seven shows in the New York/New Jersey area.

In addition to the Beacon, Dylan is already set to play The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, on November 7 and 8, Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre November 14 and 15, and Newark's New Jersey Performing Arts Center on November 20 and 21.

Tickets for the Beacon show go on sale Friday, November 3, at noon ET. A complete list of dates can be found at bobdylan.com.

Dylan brought his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour to Montreal on Sunday, October 29. Rolling Stone reports he surprised the crowd with a cover of "Dance Me to the End of Love" by Leonard Cohen, a Montreal native. Dylan's been covering local artists at many of his shows; he's played John Mellencamp in Indiana, Chuck Berry in St. Louis and more.

