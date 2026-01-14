Bob Dylan Center announces concert celebrating 60th anniversary of 'Blonde on Blonde'

Artwork for Bob Dylan Center's 'Sooner or Later' concert celebrating 60th anniversary of Blonde on Blonde (Courtesy of the Bob Dylan Center)

A concert celebrating the 60th anniversary of Bob Dylan's classic album Blonde on Blonde is being put on by the Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The concert, dubbed Sooner or Later, will be held Feb. 20 at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, emceed by The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper. The one-night-only event will feature performances by former 10,000 Maniacs frontwoman Natalie Merchant, The Hold Steady's Craig Finn, Fantastic Negrito, X founding members Exene Cervenka and John Doe, New York singer/songwriter Willie Nile, The Walkman founder Hamilton Leithauser, The McCrary Sisters and more.

The evening will have the artists performing songs from Blonde on Blonde, as well as other tunes from Dylan's catalog.

"Sixty years on from its initial release, Blonde on Blonde still sounds like the future," says Steven Jenkins, senior director of the Bob Dylan Center. "Dylan's pursuit of what he called 'that thin wild mercury sound' led him to create this extraordinary double album, which our amazing roster of guest artists will transform anew."

A ticket presale for Bob Dylan Center members begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Any remaining tickets will go on sale Friday. More info can be found at bobdylancenter.com.

Released in June 1966, the double album Blonde on Blonde was Dylan's seventh studio release, and featured musicians Robbie Robertson and Rick Danko before they became The Band. The album, which featured such songs as "Rainy Day Women #12 & 35," "I Want You," "Just Like a Woman," "Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again," peaked at #9 on the album chart.

