Bob Dylan Center announces new songwriter fellowship

Matthew Baker/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

The Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has teamed with Universal Music for a new songwriters award named after the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

The Bob Dylan Center Songwriter Fellowship will “mentor and develop aspiring songwriters in association with the tremendous educational resources of the Bob Dylan Center.”

The fellowship will be handed out to two songwriters annually, and it comes with a $40,000 stipend. The recipients will be flown to Tulsa to spend time at the center where they'll have access to the Bob Dylan Archive in order "to study Dylan's creative process." They'll also get a chance to record at Leon Russell's The Church Studio in Tulsa.

Those interested can submit their applications at bobdylancenter.com from now until October 18, with the fellowship running from May 2024 to April 2025.

This year's winners will be chosen by a panel of international artists that includes John MellencampPatty GriffinNas, French singer/songwriter Juliette Armanet and Mexican singer/songwriter Carla Morrison.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!