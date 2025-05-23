Bob Dylan jams 'All Along the Watchtower' with Billy Strings at latest Outlaw Music Festival show

Farm Aid 2023 Gary Miller/Getty Images
By Josh Johnson

There definitely was a reason to get excited during Bob Dylan's latest performance on Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival tour.

During Thursday's show in Spokane, Washington, Dylan was joined onstage by acclaimed bluegrass musician and fellow Outlaw performer Billy Strings for a rendition of "All Along the Watchtower."

As seen in fan-shot footage, Dylan sang the track from behind a piano while Strings strummed and picked an acoustic guitar in his virtuosic style.

Dylan's previous Outlaw sets have included the first performance of "Mr. Tambourine Man" in 15 years, and the live debut of covers of The Pogues' "A Rainy Night in Soho" and Ricky Nelson's "Garden Party."

The Outlaw Music Festival continues Saturday in Ridgefield, Washington.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

