Bob Dylan revisits his early career with latest edition of his bootleg series, 'Through the Open Window'

Bob Dylan is getting ready to release another installment in his bootleg series.

Bootleg Series Volume 18: Through the Open Window, 1956-1963 is described as "a unique account of Dylan's early years, when he honed his talent, and transformed traditional folk songs and lyric sketches into some of his greatest and most enduring songs." It will drop Oct. 31.

The eight-CD set features 139 tracks, including 48 performances that have never been released before, and 28 “super rare” cuts. Among that bonus material is unheard home recordings, studio outtakes, and performances from coffee house and nightclub shows.

The set also includes a previously unreleased recording of Dylan’s Oct. 26, 1923, concert at Carnegie Hall in its entirety, as well as a hardcover book with liner notes and over 100 photographs.

And Dylan is giving fans their first preview of the set with the song "Rocks and Gravel," which is out now.

In addition to the eight-CD set, there will be a two-CD or four-LP highlights edition made up of 42 tracks, 18 of which have never been released before.

Bob Dylan's Bootleg Series Volume 18: Through The Open Window, 1956-1963 is available for preorder now.

Dylan launched his bootleg series in 1991 with The Bootleg Series Vol. 1–3: Rare & Unreleased 1961–1991. His last installment, The Bootleg Series Vol. 17: Fragments: Time Out of Mind Sessions 1996–1997, was released in 2023.

