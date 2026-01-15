Bob Weir celebration of life happening Saturday in San Francisco

Bob Weir attends the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring The Grateful Dead at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The life of Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir will be celebrated with a gathering Saturday in San Francisco, birthplace of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band.

Homecoming: Celebrating the life of Bobby Weir, will take place at Civic Center Plaza at 12:45 p.m. PT, and will be free and open to the public.

An announcement on social media describes Weir as an artist "whose music, spirit, and humanity shaped generations," noting, "Together, we will pay tribute in the community and collective heartbeat that he created."

“A short sacred stop on his homecoming journey, the gathering will center on gratitude, remembrance, and togetherness, along with special tributes to honor Bobby,” the announcement continues.

It’s important to note, the celebration is not a concert and there will be no live music. There will be a procession ahead of the celebration that will travel three blocks down Market Street starting at 12:30 p.m.

Fans interested in being at the celebration are asked to RSVP prior to attending.

Weir's death was announced on social media Saturday, January 10. He was 78. According to the announcement he was diagnosed with cancer in July, and had started undergoing treatment just weeks before Dead & Company would take the stage in August for three shows at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. Although he beat cancer, he ultimately "succumbed to underlying lung issues."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.