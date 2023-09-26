Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros announce five-night December residency in Port Chester, New York

Grateful Dead's Bobby Weir has announced a December residency at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York. He'll be backed by the Wolf Bros, made up of Don Was, Jay Lane, Jeff Chimenti and Barry Sless.

"Well OK, looks like we're back at the Cap for five nights this time around in December; this is gonna be big fun," Weir tells Billboard. "We're gonna get a chance to get to most everything in the song book – and maybe see if a couple folks are willing to make the hr-or-so trip outta the city to join us."

Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack will kick off the residency December 12, with shows booked for the 13, 15, 16 and 17.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, September 29, at 10 a.m. local time.

