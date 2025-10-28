Bon Jovi adds two more US dates to Forever Tour

Bon Jovi has added two more dates to their Forever Tour in 2026.

The trek’s only U.S. shows are happening at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Due to overwhelming demand, the New Jersey rockers have added two more dates to the stint, July 16 and 19.

The six-night New York stand will kick off July 9 and will be followed by shows in Edinburgh, Scotland, and Dublin, Ireland, before wrapping Sept. 4 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The Forever Tour will be Bon Jovi's first trek since frontman Jon Bon Jovi underwent vocal cord surgery in 2022.

Registration is now open for a presale for the new New York shows. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.