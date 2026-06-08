Bon Jovi giving fans a chance to be part of their Forever tour

Jon Bon Jovi of the band Bon Jovi performs on stage during Rock In Rio day 3 at Cidade do Rock on September 29, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Bon Jovi is giving fans a chance to be a part of their upcoming Forever tour.

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi took to Instagram asking fans to submit videos of them singing the band's iconic hit "Livin' On A Prayer," with a chance for their clips to be featured as part of the tour visuals.

“We are in preproduction getting ready for the tour, and you know what, we’ve decided that we need you,” he says in the clip. “What we need you to do is record yourself singing ‘Livin’ On A Prayer.'” He notes, “We want you on the big screen. This is your chance to be a star.”

“We’re happy to be back, looking forward to seeing you,” Jon adds.

Those interested need to submit their videos at BonJovi.com/livin-on-a-prayer by Friday.

“This song has always belonged to the fans and this is a celebration of the voices that have sung it across the world,” the website reads. “Sing the full song or just jump in on the chorus. We want to see your version.”

The site adds, "This is about expression and individuality. Unique ideas, environments, and perspectives encouraged."



Bon Jovi's Forever Tour, the band's first trek since Jon Bon Jovi underwent vocal cord surgery in 2022, begins July 7 at New York's Madison Square Garden.

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