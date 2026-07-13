Bon Jovi performs two classic ballads for the first time since 2019

Tico Torres, John Shanks, Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan, Everett Bradley and Phil X attend the Forever Tour Kick Off - New York at Madison Square Garden on July 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Bon Jovi)

Bon Jovi broke out two classic ballads on the third night of their nine-show Forever Tour stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

According to setlist.fm, halfway into the concert the New Jersey rockers performed the Keep the Faith track "Bed of Roses," marking the tour debut for the song. It is also the first time they performed the track live since 2019.

But that wasn't the only tour debut of the night. For the final song of the evening, the band performed the Cross Roads ballad "Always," a song they also haven't performed since 2019.

The rest of the 22-song set was filled with plenty of Bon Jovi classics, including “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “I’ll Be There for You,” “Wanted Dead or Alive” and “Bad Medicine.”

Meanwhile, night two of the Forever Tour on Thursday had one very special A-list guest in the audience. The Beatles' Paul McCartney took in the show and later posed with the band for a photo; the band posted the photo with the caption, "Did this really happen??? Yes, it did."

Bon Jovi returns to MSG on Tuesday, with the run concluding June 26. They then head to the U.K. for shows in Scotland, Dublin and London. A complete list of dates can be found at BonJovi.com.

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