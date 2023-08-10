Bon Jovi reacts to “epic” “Livin’ On A Prayer” singalong

Bon Jovi appears to be thoroughly impressed by music fans in Belfast, Ireland.

Video circulating on social media shows thousands of fans at the Féile [FAY-la] Dance Night in Belfast singing along to the New Jersey rockers’ classic hit “Livin’ on a Prayer,” with the whole crowd loudly belting out the song’s chorus.

The band caught wind of the clip and shared it on their social media account, calling the performance "epic!"

"Livin' On A Prayer," written by Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora and Desmond Child, was the second single off Bon Jovi's third album, Slippery When Wet. It was the band's second consecutive #1, following "You Give Love A Bad Name." It went on to become a signature tune for the group.

