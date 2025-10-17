Bon Jovi releases ‘We Made it Look Easy’ featuring Robbie Williams

Bon Jovi has released another track from their upcoming collaborations album, Forever (Legendary Edition).
The latest is "We Made It Look Easy" featuring U.K. pop star Robbie Williams, who Jon Bon Jovi calls "one of the greatest entertainers period."
"We Made It Look Easy" is now available via digital outlets.
Forever (Legendary Edition), dropping Oct. 24, has the New Jersey rockers teaming with a whole host of artists to reimagine songs from their 2024 album, Forever. It also includes one new song, the previously released leadoff single "Red, White and Jersey."
Forever (Legendary Edition) is available for preorder now.
