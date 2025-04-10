Bon Jovi set for ‘intimate private’ show in Nashville in June

Bon Jovi is set to perform together for the first time since 2024.

The New Jersey rockers are set to play an “intimate private performance" as part of a tour package in Nashville from June 13 to June 15. The performance will be held at a “secret location” in Music City and will be for anyone who purchases what’s being called an “ultimate fan experience.”

Those booking the three-day weekend event will be put up at the JW Marriott Nashville. The package also comes with a party at Jon's Nashville bar, JBJ Nashville, an autographed photo of Jon, a trip laminate, custom lanyard and more.

More info can be found at runawaytours.com. Reservations open Monday at 12 p.m. ET.

Bon Jovi's last major performance took place in February 2024 at the MusiCares Person of the Year celebration for Jon. It was the first performance from the band since Jon underwent vocal cord surgery in 2022. In June 2024 they also performed a short set at the opening of JBJ Nashville.

