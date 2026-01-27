Bonnie Raitt adds more 2026 tour dates

Bonnie Raitt performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Bonnie Raitt has added some more tour dates to her 2026 schedule.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has added a leg of summer shows in Canada and the U.S., kicking off Aug. 12 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, before hitting the U.S. on Aug. 19 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The tour is set to wrap Sept. 10 in Boise, Idaho.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

These new dates extend Raitt's already announced 2026 tour. She'll launch the trek on May 28 in Spokane, Washington, and it will include a performance at Brandi Carlile's Echoes Through The Canyon shows at The Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington, on May 30. The first leg wraps June 27 in Winnipeg, Canada.

Raitt is also scheduled to play the Big Blues Bender in Las Vegas, which is taking place Sept. 10-13.

A complete list of tour dates can be found at BonnieRaitt.com.

