Bonnie Raitt brings attention to the documentary short 'The Last Repair Shop'

Bonnie Raitt is using her fame to bring attention to a documentary short film that has a chance at an Oscar nomination this year.

The singer's Instagram page is highlighting the film The Last Repair Shop, which recently made the Oscars' shortlist in the Documentary Short Subject category.

“With the start of the new year, we want to share this beautiful short film from @latimes called @thelastrepairshop,” Bonnie shares, noting the film tells the story of the craftspeople who work at the Los Angeles Unified School District’s instrument repair shop.

The film also talks to the students at the school, who reveal “the impact that music and learning to play an instrument has had on their young lives.”

“The film is a testament to the diversity of Los Angeles and the power of music education in the lives of young people who invest themselves in opportunities offered to them, free of charge, and open up a whole new world of music to explore,” the post adds.

The Last Repair Shop has already won the 2023 Critics Choice Documentary Award for Best Short Documentary. It is now available to watch on YouTube.

As for Bonnie, she's getting ready to hit the road again this spring. The next leg of her Just Like That tour kicks off April 26 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. A complete list of dates can be found at bonnieraitt.com.

