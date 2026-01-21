Bonnie Raitt to play Brandi Carlile’s Echoes Through the Canyon concerts

Bonnie Raitt performs during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Bonnie Raitt is set to join Brandi Carlie for one of her Echoes Through the Canyon concerts, which will take place May 29 and 30 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Gorge, Washington, outside of Seattle.

Raitt, who Carlile called her "red headed hero," is booked to play May 30. It will feature a headlining set by Carlile, along with a performance by Sara Bareilles. The May 29 lineup features the Indigo Girls and I'm With Her, plus both nights promise "very special guests."

"I am so excited to be joining @brandicarlile and @sarabareilles, two of my favorite artists on what will surely be a legendary blast of a gathering," Bonnie wrote on Instagram. "I've loved playing The Gorge, one of the most spectacular venues anywhere. Can't wait to celebrate what will surely be a highlight of our summer. Thanks so much to Brandi for inviting me and hope to see you all there!"

Various presales are happening Wednesday and Thursday, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

The first Echoes Through the Canyon festival took place in 2023, with one of the shows headlined by Joni Mitchell and one of her all-star "Joni Jams."

Raitt's Echoes Through the Canyon appearance will take place just two days after she launches her 2026 tour. It kicks off May 28 in Spokane, Washington, and wraps in the U.S. on June 13 in Bellingham, Washington. The tour heads to Canada starting June 16 in Vancouver, wrapping June 27 in Winnipeg. Raitt's also booked to play Las Vegas’ Big Blues Bender on Sept. 10.

A complete list of dates can be found at BonnieRaitt.com.

