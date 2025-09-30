Bonnie Raitt to play Las Vegas’ Big Blues Bender

Bonnie Raitt performs onstage at the 2023 Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)

Bonnie Raitt is set to perform at Big Blues Bender, a four-day music festival taking place Sept. 10-13, 2026, at the Westgate Las Vegas.

The blues festival, with a motto of “Everything, an elevator ride away,” will also feature performances by Taj Mahal, Keb Mo, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Booker T. Jones, The Fabulous Thunderbirds and more.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. PT. More info and a complete lineup can be found at bigbluesbender.com.

Raitt wrapped her most recent tour on Sept. 25 at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado. The Big Blues Bender is currently the only show she has booked for 2026.

