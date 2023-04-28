Bonnie Raitt postpones May shows to heal from surgery for undisclosed ailment

Bonnie Raitt is dealing with a health situation that is causing her to change up her touring schedule.

"Bonnie has a medical situation that requires surgery to address," reads a post on social media. "The doctors say that in order for her to heal properly, they recommend she not perform for a couple of weeks. Unfortunately, this overlaps our five tour dates in May."

Bonnie has postponed four of the shows: concerts in Athens, Georgia, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, were moved to sometime in 2024, while her show in Louisville, Kentucky, was moved to June 20 and an Indianapolis, Indiana, concert was moved to July 1. Unfortunately, the change in plans has forced Raitt to cancel her appearance at Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend on May 14.

“It's always upsetting to have to disappoint her fans, band, crew and our promoters, but sometimes unforeseen things just happen. Thankfully, Bonnie’s in great hands,” the post notes.

It adds, “Thank you for your well wishes and understanding, and we very much appreciate your respecting her request for privacy at this healing time.”

