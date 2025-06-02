Bono on the immersive version of his documentary: '(I) was honored to be a lab rat'

Bono's new Apple TV+ documentary, Bono: Stories of Surrender, is out now, and folks with Apple Vision Pro's mixed-reality headset can have a unique experience watching it.

The doc is the first feature-length film available on Apple Vision Pro, offering viewers an immersive experience of the film. Bono tells Billboard he "was honored to be a lab rat in their unusual mix of art and science," referring to Apple.

"A lot of companies, when they get to that scale, they stop innovating," Bono adds. "And here they are again, ready to do it."

But for Bono, the experience watching the film may have been a bit too immersive.

"And for the first time, I got to see myself onstage, and realized, 'What a big a**!'" Bono shares. "That has gotta go! And by the way, are those nose hairs? I’m like, ‘Wow!'"

The doc is a "reimagining" of the U2 frontman's one-man stage show, Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief, which Bono launched to promote his 2022 memoir, 40 Songs, One Story.

Bono tells the mag what prompted him to create the show.

"I ended up in the stage play because I didn’t want to do a promotion tour for the book," he says, "and I thought I’d do something a bit more challenging and a bit more fun — for me, selfishly speaking, and perhaps for the audience."

