Bono shares his one regret about U2’s Live Aid performance

Sunday marked the 40th anniversary of the Live Aid charity concerts, and U2 frontman Bono has revealed the one regret he has about the band's performance at London's Wembley Stadium.

In an interview that aired Sunday as part of CNN's four-part Live Aid docuseries, Live Aid: When Rock 'n' Roll Took on the World, Bono shared that he can't get over how he looked on the big day.

"I can't look back at this moment with two eyes because it was such a bad hair day," he said, according to People. "[H]onestly, one of the most famous moments of your life and your activism, you've got a mullet."

U2 performed two songs during Live Aid, "Sunday Bloody Sunday" and "Bad," with Bono climbing down to the audience during the latter song and pulling one fan out to give them a hug.

U2 marked the anniversary with a post on Instagram, writing, "U2 were excited to play a small part in this gigantic moment forty years ago." They noted that they "sensed LIVE AID was a coming of age for our audience as much as our band. A day when everyone seemed to agree that where you live should not decide whether you live."

Live Aid, organized by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, took place at London's Wembley Stadium and Philly's John F. Kennedy Stadium. The benefit concerts, which raised more than $150 million for Ethiopian famine relief, were watched by about 2 billion people in more than 100 countries.

