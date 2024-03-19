The Boss is back: Bruce Springsteen to resume tour in Phoenix

Bruce Springsteen is ready to hit the road again.

After being forced to postpone the remainder of his 2023 tour to recover from peptic ulcer disease, Bruce will kick off the latest leg of his tour with The E Street Band in Phoenix on Tuesday, March 19.

The trek includes rescheduled dates from 2023 as well a few additional shows, including his first concert in Las Vegas in over 20 years and a return to Asbury Park, New Jersey, with a headlining set at the Sea. Hear. Now festival put on by Springsteen's friend and photographer Danny Clinch.

"Greetings freaks, fans and friends from Phoenix, Arizona," Springsteen shared in a message on Instagram ahead of opening night. "I'm coming to see you Tuesday night and I want you to be ready, be prepared, be afraid, because we are going to rock you into the ground."

Springsteen postponed the remainder of his 2023 tour back in September in order to focus on his health, telling fans he was “heartbroken” to have to postpone the shows. Before the postponement, he'd been wowing fans with a show that reflected on aging and loss, and a set that featured a mix of classics like “Born To Run,” “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” and “Thunder Road” along with newer tunes like “Letter To You” and “I'll See You In My Dreams.”

Since the postponement, Springsteen has turned up for a handful of performances, including at Stand Up For Heroes in November, Jon Bon Jovi’s MusiCares tribute in February and a John Mellencamp concert in New Jersey in March.

In addition to the U.S., Bruce has dates booked in Europe and Canada. His final U.S. show is happening at Sea.Hear Now on September 15. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.com.

