Bowl for Ronnie charity bowling tournament raises over $85K for cancer research

Ronnie James Dio of Heaven and Hell performs during the Metal Masters tour at Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 31, 2008 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The 2025 edition of Bowl for Ronnie, the annual charity celebrity bowling tournament held in honor of the late rocker Ronnie James Dio, raised over $85,000 for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund.

The event took place Nov. 13 at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California, and featured bowling teams made up of musicians, including Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler and Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt.

Other rockers who attended Bowl for Ronnie include Skid Row's Sebastian Bach and his bandmate Frederico Delfino, Foreigner's Jeff Pilson, George Thorogood and former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clark.

Dio died of stomach cancer in 2010 at age 67. The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund has since raised over $2 million for cancer research and education.

