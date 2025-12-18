Box set celebrates 50th anniversary of Rainbow

Cover of Rainbow's 'The Temple of the King 1975-1976' (Edsel Records)

A new box set dedicated to the early years of Ritchie Blackmore’s band Rainbow is due out in March.

The Temple of the King 1975-1976, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the band's formation, is a nine-CD set that includes their debut album, Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, and 1976's Rising, as well as live recordings of concerts that took place in Germany in 1976.

The set also includes two discs of rare recordings, made up of band rehearsals, single edits and rough mixes. Many of these bonus tracks have never been released on CD before. There's also a 24-page booklet that features rare photographs, memorabilia and liner notes.

The Temple of the King 1975-1976 will be released March 6 and is available for preorder now.

Blackmore formed Rainbow after leaving Deep Purple in 1975. The band also included Ronnie James Dio, who remained with the group until 1979, when he left to join Black Sabbath.

