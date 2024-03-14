Bret Michaels taking 2025 off to focus on his health

Bret Michaels has revealed he’s going to be taking a break from music next year in order to focus on his health.

"Performing real live music with family, friends and fans has been both healing and therapeutic to me. It has gotten me through some of the best and toughest times in my life,” the Poison frontman, who turns 61 on March 16, shares. “However, in 2025, in light of some recent medical results and setbacks, and with much discussion and real advice from my doctors and family, I will be taking most, if not all, of 2025 off except for a few select dates with both the Bret Michaels Band and possibly all original Poison.”

“I truly need to recharge the batteries and get a good, much-needed physical tune-up,” he adds, noting the rest “will bring me back in 2026 and beyond to be able to always give 1000% on that stage with positive energy and an Unbroken Warrior Spirit!"

But until 2025, Michaels has a busy touring schedule ahead of him. He’ll play Las Vegas on March 16, with dates booked in April, May and June. He'll then kick off the Parti-Gras 2.0 tour on July 12 in Noblesville, Indiana, with former Eagles guitarist Don Felder, former Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider and country star Chris Janson.

“I truly look forward to giving every bit of energy I've got in 2024 and leave it all up there on the stage every night," Bret shares.

A complete list of Bret Michaels tour dates can be found at bretmichaels.com.

