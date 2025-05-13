Brian Wilson & Roger Daltrey featured on new 'Love & Mercy' cover supporting Afghan girls

The Who's Roger Daltrey and The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson have collaborated with The Miraculous Love Kids, a nonprofit that provided music lessons to girls and young women in Afghanistan, to release a new cover of Wilson's solo track "Love & Mercy."

"'Love & Mercy' is one of Brian's most poignant musical statements about the human condition," MLKs founder and director Lanny Cordola says. "The melding of Brian, Roger, and the girls is a sound divine. An honor of the highest magnitude and a dream come true for the girls and I. These are world-class musicians with world-class souls."

"You don’t have to thank me for doing this," Roger shares in a statement to The Miraculous Love Kids. "I’m really passionate about how you are being treated. You are the future of your country. Please make it better. You really can. And music will play a big part in that … you’ll see."

The Miraculous Love Kids previously recorded a version of "Love & Mercy" back in 2018, which was actually the first song and video they recorded.

You can learn more about The Miraculous Love Kids at MiraculousLoveKids.org.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.