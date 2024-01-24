Brightline offers new Fly & Ride deal ahead of spring break

Brightline is offering a spring break deal if you’re planning on flying out of Orlando International Airport (MCO).

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Orlando, FL — Starting this week travelers can ride on Brightline with it’s new Fly & Ride deal.

Guests traveling on Brightline from any South Florida station (Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton or West Palm Beach) to Orlando International Airport (MCO) now until March 31 will get a $25 credit for a future Brightline trip.

To receive this offer, you must snap a photo of your Brightline ticket and airline boarding pass and send them to FlyBright@gobrightline.com.

Within 10 days, you’ll receive a confirmation email with your $25 Brightline credit. The credit must be used in 2024, otherwise it will expire.

For more details, click here.

© 2022 Cox Media Group

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!