British musician Terry Reid, who turned down offers to front Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple, dies at 75

His death was confirmed by Cleopatra Records, which said in a statement that the team was "deeply saddened by Reid's passing."
While a cause of death was not revealed, in July Reid postponed a fall tour of the U.K., Ireland and Norway due to "medical issues arising from recent treatment for cancer." A GoFundMe was also set up to help pay his medical bills.
Plant paid tribute to Reid on Instagram, writing, "His voice, his range ... his songs capturing that carefree era ... Superlungs indeed." He also acknowledged the part Reid played in him getting the Zeppelin gig, noting, "He catapulted me into an intense new world he chose to decline."
Graham Nash, who produced Reid's 1976 album Seed of Memory, shared a tribute to Reid on his Instagram page, writing, "He was such a force. A talent beyond what I can express right now." He added, "That voice. That guitar playing. That wonderful person we will all miss so dearly."
David Coverdale and Glenn Hughes, both of whom were in Deep Purple, also shared tributes. Coverdale called him an "Incredible singer, writer" and "One Of The Absolute Best," while Hughes wrote that Reid was "one of the greatest Rock n Soul singers of Any generation."
