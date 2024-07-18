Britney Spears has four-letter response to Ozzy Osbourne's comments about her

On Wednesday, Ozzy and his family discussed Britney on their podcast, with Ozzy saying he was "fed up with seeing poor old Britney Spears [dancing on social media] every f****** day." He added that it was "very, very sad," while his wife, Sharon, agreed, saying, "Poor little thing ... it's heartbreaking."
Well, Britney had a few thoughts on the subject, posting a lengthy message that started off with some comments about actress Kate Beckinsale and how she responded to the "cruel" people who were accusing of her of not having "age-appropriate" looks.
After going on for another page or so, Britney concluded, "I'm gonna do a photoshooot with Kate and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind kindly f*** off!!!"
For good measure, she posted a video of herself dancing in a bikini bottom and cropped sweater.
