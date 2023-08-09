Bronze sculptures of Mick Jagger & Keith Richards unveiled in hometown

New bronze sculptures celebrating The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have been unveiled in their hometown of Dartford, Kent, England, The Guardian reports.

The statues, which are being called The Glimmer Twins, were unveiled Wednesday, August 9, at One Bell Corner, which is close to the town center. Richards' daughter Angela and granddaughter Ava were on hand.

The Glimmer Twins are the creation of sculptor Amy Goodman, who captured the rockers midperformance: Richards playing his guitar and Mick strutting with a microphone in his hand. "I was a nervous wreck," she said about the project. "There was a lot of pressure because they are such icons."

"Many Dartfordians have gone on to change our world, but in terms of culture and music you don't get much more influential than The Rolling Stones," Jeremy Kite, leader of the Dartford Borough Council, previously said about the pair. "Their music has changed the face of popular music and these lads from Dartford are now two of the most recognizable and loved people in the world."

Jagger and Richards, who were childhood friends, reunited as teenagers in 1961 at the Dartford Railway Station. It was then that they started talking about music and decided to form a musical partnership that eventually became The Rolling Stones.

