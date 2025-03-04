Bruce Dickinson announces North American solo tour dates

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson is hitting the road this summer for his first North American solo tour in almost 30 years.

The Mandrake Project Live 2025 North American tour, in support of his 2024 solo album The Mandrake Project, will kick off Aug. 22 in Anaheim, California, and will hit such cities as Las Vegas, Dallas, Brooklyn, Boston, Detroit and Chicago before wrapping on Oct. 5 in Los Angeles.

"We are thrilled to be able to take The Mandrake Project out for a proper tour of North America," Dickinson shares. "Last year we did a couple of sold-out U.S. West Coast dates before heading to South America and the response was just incredible. ... We are really looking forward to seeing our fans again all over the country and for a couple of shows up in Canada."

A ticket presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at themandrakeproject.com.

