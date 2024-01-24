Bruce Dickinson shares new solo song, "Rain on the Graves"

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson has shared a new song called "Rain on the Graves," a cut off his upcoming solo album, The Mandrake Project.

The track is accompanied by a six-minute video, in which Dickinson plays a preacher who makes a deal with the Devil, which, as is often the case, doesn't work out too well for him. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

The Mandrake Project, Dickinson's first solo effort in nearly 20 years, drops March 1. It also includes the single "Afterglow of Ragnarok."

Dickinson will launch an international solo tour in April.

