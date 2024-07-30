Bruce Dickinson gives fans a look at life on the road in “Resurrection Men” video

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson just dropped a new video for his latest single "Resurrection Men," a track off his recent solo album, The Mandrake Project, which came out in March.
The video gives fans a look at Dickinson's life on the road, featuring footage from his recent solo tour, which hit the States in the spring, and wrapped July 21 in Greece.
"Resurrection Men" was recently released as a limited edition three-track CD, which also featured two live tracks, "Afterglow of Ragnarok" and "Abduction," both from The Mandrake Project.
