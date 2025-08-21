Bruce Springsteen biopic, 'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere', to open the AFI Film Festival

By Jill Lances
The upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic has booked another film festival.

The American Film Institute has announced that Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is set to open the 39th edition of AFI Fest on Oct. 22 in Hollywood.

"AFI is the stage and the screens where the world's stories come together in Hollywood," said Bob Gazzale, AFI president and CEO. "To open with Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere honors the global impact of an American icon and the true artistry it takes to tell his tale."

The film, directed by Scott Cooper, stars The Bear's Jeremey Allen White as Springsteen and Succession's Jeremy Strong as his manager Jon Landau. It follows Springsteen as he makes his 1982 solo album Nebraska.

"It's a true honor to open AFI Fest with Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere," says Cooper. "AFI has always championed bold, meaningful storytelling, and I'm grateful to be part of that tradition. While Bruce's roots will forever be in New Jersey, Los Angeles played a profound role in shaping his artistic voice."

AFI Fest runs from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26. Passes are on sale now, with individual tickets going on sale Oct. 6. 

This is the second film festival that will screen the Springsteen film. It will also be the New York Film Festival’s Spotlight Gala selection, premiering Sept. 28.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, which also stars Stephen GrahamPaul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young and Gaby Hoffmann, opens Oct. 24.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

