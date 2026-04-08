Bruce Springsteen breaks out Clash cover for the first time in over a decade at LA show

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band performs at the Kia Forum in Inglewood Tuesday, April 7, 2026. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band brought the Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour to The Forum in Los Angeles Tuesday night, where they broke out a cover that they haven’t played in over a decade.

Fan-shot footage posted to YouTube shows Springsteen and the band performing the Clash tune "Clampdown," with Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello trading off vocals with The Boss.

According to setlist.fm, the last time the band performed the cover was in 2014 during the High Hopes Tour, which had Morello filling in for guitarist Stevie Van Zandt, who was off filming his Netflix series Lilyhammer.

The rest of the night stuck to the same set list as previous nights of the tour, including Springsteen opening with a cover of Edwin Starr's "War" and "Born in the U.S.A." Other songs performed included "Streets of Minneapolis," "The Promised Land," "Hungry Heart," "Born to Run," "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out" and "Dancing in the Dark."

Springsteen and The E Street Band return to The Forum on Thursday for a second show. The Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour runs through May 27 in Washington, D.C. A complete list of dates can be found at BruceSpringsteen.net.

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