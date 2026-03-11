Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music announces opening date

The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music has an opening date.

The center, formerly known as the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music, will open to the public on June 7 on the campus of New Jersey's Monmouth University. Not only will the center house the Bruce Springsteen archives, but it will host exhibits, concerts, education initiatives and more, covering all aspects of American music.

“The Springsteen Center provides a home for Bruce Springsteen’s archives and places him in the greater story of American music,” said Robert Santelli, founding executive director. “Popular music is one of America’s most enduring and respected cultural resources and Bruce Springsteen is one of its most important artists.”

The Bruce Springsteen Center will be located in a new 32,000-square-foot building, which includes exhibition galleries, a theater, immersive interactive experiences and research archives.

“We are honored to host the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music on our beautiful campus here at the Jersey Shore,” said Monmouth University President Patrick F. Leahy. “This center reminds us that music has always been one of the most powerful teachers in American life. We are proud to open this new destination to scholars, students, fans, and neighbors as a place where American music in all of its forms can be preserved, studied, and celebrated.”

More info can be found at SpringsteenCenter.org.

The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music is responsible for the annual American Music Honors. This year’s honorees include Patti Smith, The E Street Band, The Doors, Dionne Warwick and Dr. Dre. They will be held April 18 at the Pollak Theatre on the Monmouth University campus.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.