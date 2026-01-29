Bruce Springsteen drops stirring video for ‘Streets of Minneapolis’

Bruce Springsteen performs at the AFI FEST 2025 Presented By Canva Opening Night "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 22, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for AFI)

Bruce Springsteen has dropped a lyric video for his just-released protest song, "Streets of Minneapolis."

Directed by his longtime collaborator Thom Zimny, the video displays the lyrics of the tune while clips of Springsteen singing the song are cut with news footage of the events happening in Minnesota.

Footage includes ICE protests, federal agents clashing with protesters, and images of memorials for Alex Pretti and Renee Good, the two Minneapolis residents who were fatally shot by federal agents. It also includes video footage of both Pretti and Good's encounters with the agents just before their deaths.

"I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis," Springsteen wrote on Instagram when he released the song Wednesday. "It's dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good."

He signed it, “Stay free, Bruce Springsteen.”

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

