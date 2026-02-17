Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band announce spring 2026 tour

Steven Van Zandt, right, shown singing with Bruce Springsteen in Tampa earlier this month, missed Friday's concert in Dallas due to COVID-19.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced a string of 2026 tour dates.

The 20-date Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour will launch March 31 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, with The Boss playing arenas in such cities as New York, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh and more. The tour will wrap with an outdoor show on May 27 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

“We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times, but do not despair — the cavalry is coming! Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be taking the stage this spring from Minneapolis to California to Texas to Washington, D.C. for the Land of Hope And Dreams American Tour,” Springsteen says in a video posted to social media. “We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America — American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C.”

He adds, “Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome — so come on out and join the United Free Republic of E Street Nation for an American spring of Rock ‘n’ Rebellion! I’ll see you there!”

A full list of dates and ticket information can be found at Springsteen.net.

The tour comes just weeks after Springsteen released the protest song “Streets of Minneapolis,” which he wrote in response to what’s been happening in Minnesota, including the fatal shootings of two protesters, Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

The tour will mark Springsteen’s first North American tour since 2024. His last tour, in 2025, brought him and The E Street Band to Europe and the U.K.

