Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band auctioning off tour ticket packages for charity

The Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band tour returns to North America later this month, and if you weren't able to snag tickets when they first went on sale, there's now another option to get them. While it may be costly, it's all for a good cause.

The Boss has put several ticket packages up for auction on Charity Buzz. The packages are available for shows in Chicago; Philadelphia; Foxborough, Massachusetts; and East Rutherford, New Jersey. Bids are currently between $1,500 and $2,000, although it's estimated they'll go for $7,500. In addition to two tickets — either general admission or reserved, depending on the bidder's preference — the packages also include passes to the E Street Lounge, if there is one at the venue.

Proceeds from the auctions will go to the Kristen Ann Carr Fund, which raises money and awareness of the little understood form of cancer called sarcoma. The Kristen Ann Carr Fund was founded in 1993 in honor of the daughter of Springsteen's co-manager Barbara Carr and rock journalist Dave Marsh. She died of sarcoma in 1993 at just 21.

The second leg of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's North American tour kicks off with a two-night stand at Chicago's Wrigley Field, August 9 and 11. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.com.

