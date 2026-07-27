Bruce Springsteen joins Bon Jovi for MSG night 9 of Forever Tour

Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi perform onstage during 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi at Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 2, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Bon Jovi hit the stage Sunday night for night nine of their nine-show stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden, and they brought out Bruce Springsteen to help them close the show.

As seen in fan shot footage posted to YouTube, Jon Bon Jovi introduced The Boss after finishing up "Bad Medicine," the second song in their encore.

“I’m gonna bring up somebody very special ... that’s showed us that hope is more than a bumper sticker, it is something we can actually hang on to,” Jon told the crowd. “His songs have entertained us, they have educated us. For 50 years he has been a beacon of light and of truth. Will you please welcome my friend, my brother and the poet laureate of our series of rock and roll. Ladies and gentleman the one and only Bruce Springsteen.”

As Springsteen took the stage, Jon then called him the “king of the great state of New Jersey.” The rockers then launched into the Bon Jovi hit “Who Says You Can’t Go Home,” before teaming up for the Springsteen's “The Promised Land.”

And Springsteen wasn’t the only guest of the night. Earlier in the evening the band brought out The War and Treaty to perform “The People’s House.”

While technically this was the final night of the MSG stint of the Forever Tour, there’s still no word about what the band plans to do about rescheduling their July 23 show, which was cut short because Jon was suffering from a sinus infection. At the time he told fans to hold on to their tickets and that they were going to try and reschedule.

The Forever Tour next hits Edinburgh, Scotland, on Aug. 28. A complete list of dates can be found at BonJovi.com.

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