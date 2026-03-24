Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith, Michael Stipe perform at Democracy Now’s 30th anniversary

Bruce Springsteen performs during Democracy Now! 30th Anniversary Event at Riverside Church on March 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith and Michael Stipe were among the performers at Democracy Now!'s 30th anniversary event at Riverside Church in New York City Monday night.

Springsteen was a surprise guest and treated the audience to a performance of his new protest song “Streets of Minneapolis.”

“This past winter when federal troops brought death and terror into the streets of Minneapolis they picked the wrong city,” Springsteen said. “The power and the solidarity of the people of Minneapolis was an inspiration to the entire country. Their strength and their commitment told us that this is still America and the reactionary nightmare and the invasion of an American city will not stand,” he added. “Their strength gave us hope. They gave us courage.”

“And for those who gave their lives,” he continued, mentioning Renée Good and Alex Pretti — two Minneapolis residents who were fatally shot by federal agents — “their bravery their sacrifice and their names will not be forgotten.”

Following the song, Springsteen was asked about his upcoming Land of Hope and Dreams American tour, sharing that he’s going to hit cities that "had to deal with ICE." With the trek ending in Washington, D.C., he added he has a "few words to say to the f***** White House.”

Elsewhere during the evening, Stipe was joined by The National's Aaron Dessner to perform the track "No Time For Love Like Now," originally recorded with Big Red Machine and featuring Justin Vernon. Smith, joined by her daughter, Jesse Smith, and guitarist Tony Shanahan, read a passage from her book Bread of Angels and performed "Peaceable Kingdom," along with a part of her iconic tune "People Have the Power."

The night ended with all the musicians coming on stage for an encore of Smith’s “People Have The Power."

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