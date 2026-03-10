Bruce Springsteen to release cover of The Pogues' 'A Rainy Night in Soho'

Bruce Springsteen has recorded a cover of The Pogues' classic "A Rainy Night in Soho," according to an announcement posted to the Instagram account of late Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan.

“Our very good friend Bruce has recorded a beautiful version of 'A Rainy Night in Soho,'" reads the post. "It's a stunning tribute to Shane’s songwriting and it's out on Thursday!"

The song is available for preorder now.

This isn’t the first time The Boss has performed "A Rainy Night in Soho." Springsteen and The E Street Band performed the song in celebration of MacGowan at their May 2024 concert in Kilkenny, Ireland.

Following MacGowan's death in November 2023 at age 65, Springsteen paid tribute to the Irish singer on Instagram, noting he was heartbroken by the news.

"Shane was one of my all-time favorite writers," he wrote. "The passion and deep intensity of his music and lyrics is unmatched by all but the very best in the rock and roll canon."

He added, "His music is timeless and eternal. I don’t know about the rest of us, but they’ll be singing Shane’s songs 100 years from now."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.