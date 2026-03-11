Bruce Springsteen releases 2000 New York reunion tour concert as part of Live Archive series

Clarence Clemons and Bruce Springsteen during Bruce Springsteen at Madison Square Garden, 2000 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

Bruce Springsteen has released another classic concert as part of his Live Archives series.

The latest is The Boss’ June 22, 2000, concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden, the fifth show in his 10-night stand at the venue, which wrapped his reunion tour with The E Street Band.

The concert featured the live debut of "Another Thin Line," a song he co-wrote with Joe Grushecky, as well as the concert debut of the ballad "Secret Garden," from his 1995 Greatest Hits album. The show also featured a performance of "American Skin (41 Shots)," written in response to the killing of Amadou Diallo in New York City in 1999.

The 25-song set also included the Tracks tune "Don't Look Back," "Something in the Night" and a full band version of "Incident on 57th Street," as well fan favorites like "The Promised Land," "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out," "Sherry Darling," "Badlands," "Thunder Road" and "Born To Run." The show wrapped with "Land of Hope and Dreams."

The concert is now available to stream or purchase on nugs.net.

Springsteen and The E Street Band are getting ready to head back out on the road. The Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour kicks off March 31 in Minneapolis and wraps May 27 in Washington, D.C. A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at BruceSpringsteen.net.

