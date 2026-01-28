Bruce Springsteen releases new song ‘Streets of Minneapolis’

: Bruce Springsteen performs at the AFI FEST 2025 Presented By Canva Opening Night "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 22, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for AFI)

Bruce Springsteen has released a brand-new song, "Streets of Minneapolis," written in response to what's been happening in Minnesota, including the fatal shootings of two protesters.

"I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis," Springsteen wrote on Instagram. "It's dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good," the two Minneapolis residents who were fatally shot by federal agents.

He signed it, “Stay free, Bruce Springsteen.”

"Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice singing through the bloody mist/ We’ll take our stand for this land and the stranger in our midst," Springsteen sings. "Here in our home they killed and roamed in the winter of ’26/ We’ll remember the names of those who died on the streets of Minneapolis."

Springsteen also sings of "King Trump’s private army from the DHS," and calls out what he calls the "federal thugs" who killed Pretti and Good.

This isn't the first time Springsteen has spoken out about what's been happening in Minnesota. At the Light of Day Winterfest concert in Red Bank, New Jersey, in early January he dedicated the song "The Promised Land" to Good, and reiterated what Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has said, that "ICE should get the f*** out of Minneapolis."

