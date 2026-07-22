Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr featured in documentary about the Sunset Marquee Hotel

Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr and Dave Grohl are among the musicians featured in a new film about Los Angeles' iconic Sunset Marquee Hotel.

If These Walls Could Rock, directed by Tyler Measom and Craig A. Williams, tells the story of the Sunset Strip hotel using archival footage, animation and interviews. According to a press release, the film will give fans insight into a hotel that "became more than a place to stay while on tour."

“It became a creative sanctuary where songs were written, debauchery was shared, and music history unfolded behind closed doors,” the description adds.

It also tells the tale of the hotel's founder, George Rosenthal, and his son Mark Rosenthal, who turned a one-time motel into "one of the most iconic destinations in music history."

The film also features contributions from The Who's Roger Daltrey, Guns N' Roses' Slash, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, Heart’s Nancy Wilson, E Street Band guitarist Stevie Van Zandt, Cyndi Lauper, Sheryl Crow, Morrissey, Billy Bob Thornton, KISS' Gene Simmons, Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon and more.

If These Walls Could Rock is set to open Aug. 14 at the Landmark Theatres Sunset in Los Angeles, and will debut on Apple TV and Amazon on the same day. The LA screening will be followed by a Q&A with the directors and guests.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

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